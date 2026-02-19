How CBSE Will Calculate Class 10, Class 12 Scores

As per the new and updated policy, CBSE class 10 and class 12 students can appear for an improvement exam in the same academic year to enhance their scores if they are not satisfied with their performance.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 board examination began on February 17.

Approximately 45 lakh students across the country will be appearing for the exams this year.

Several students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam found the mathematics paper to be lengthy and challenging.

As per the new and updated policy, class 10 and class 12 students can appear for an improvement exam in the same academic year to enhance their scores if they are not satisfied with their performance.

What is new about CBSE class 10, class 12 exam this year?

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced a series of important changes in the CBSE exams 2026 pattern.

The three key changes in the exam pattern include:

Introduction of two board exams for class 10 as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The second one will be considered an improvement exam.

Launch of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for class 12 answer sheets in which answer scripts will be evaluated digitally instead of the traditional physical mode.

Division of science and social science papers to allow students to focus better.

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education launched two exam sessions for classes 10 and 12 offering a main compulsory attempt followed by an optional improvement window.

This shift under the National Education Policy 2020 aims to reduce anxiety among students and offers flexibility to improve scores without losing an academic year.

What are the changes in the CBSE 2026 exam structure?

CBSE has introduced fixed biannual board examinations with the main session typically in February-March and the optional/correction exam in May-June.

This applies uniformly to both class 10 and 12, replacing the traditional single annual high-pressure event.

This means that candidates must appear for the main exam.

The correction exam serves as a non-mandatory chance for enhancement and as an opportunity to recovery from unforeseen setbacks.

This dual structure acknowledges that a single day's performance may not accurately reflect a student's true capabilities, particularly when external factors such as health issues, family emergencies or exam-day anxiety come into play.

Is the second session easier than the first one?

No. Both sessions cover the complete annual syllabus, dispelling notions of a lighter second attempt.

It urges students to treat the main exam as their primary showcase rather than a mere warm-up.

The optional session is not a shortcut; it demands the same depth of understanding.

If their result in the main exam is satisfactory, students need not apply for the optional session. There is no penalty if students don’t apply for the optional exam.

Who can apply for the second session?

The second session aims to benefit:

Students who have not performed well in the February-March session.

Students who want to improve their scores.

Students who want to re-appear for upto three papers in science, maths, social science and languages.

Students who are recovering from an illness and could not appear for the main exam.

Students who were absent for the main exam and can provide valid documentation for the same.

What are the benefits of appearing for second session?

The new structure prevents prolonged waits for remediation, fostering quicker academic momentum.

Students no longer need to endure an entire year to improve a single subject. Coordination with schools ensures clear registration deadlines and subject-wise choices.

Can a student appear for two sessions in the same year?

Yes. Students can appear for both sessions in the same academic year but CBSE will calculate and retain the higher score from either session.

How will CBSE calculate scores of CBSE class 10 and 12?

As per the new guidelines, CBSE will retain the higher score from either session for the final results, merit lists and certifications.

This 'best-of-two' policy eliminates the risk that often deters students from attempting improvement exams under the old system.

Passing thresholds stay at 33 per cent per subject, incorporating internals, practicals and theory as before. Aggregate requirements and subject-specific minima will apply equally across attempts.

The internal assessments from the main session will carry forward, maintaining continuity.

Students do not need to repeat practicals or project work unless specifically required.

Official results reflect the best performance, promoting transparency and fairness in evaluation.

The final mark sheets will clearly indicate the session in which the final marks were obtained, maintaining complete academic transparency for college admissions and future reference.

When should students reappear for the exam?

Students should reappear selectively -- for instance, when margins are narrow yet critical for cut-offs or after targeted remediation in weak areas.

Before planning to reappear for the exam, a strategic approach is essential. For instance, a student scoring 88 or 89 per cent and aiming for 90 per cent for a specific college admission may have a clear motivation to appear for a second attempt, whereas those seeking marginal gains of two to three marks should carefully evaluate whether the effort justifies the outcome, unless those marks are decisive for admissions.