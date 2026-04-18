INSPIRING! Visually Impaired Girl Scores 95% In CBSE

'There will always be challenges in life, but we should never give up.'

IMAGE: Zainab Bilal celebrates her 95% score in the CBSE Class 10 exams with family and friends at her residence in Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Defying all odds with determination and consistency, a visually impaired student from Srinagar has secured an impressive 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 examinations.

Zainab Bilal, a visually impaired student from Badshah Nagar, Natipora in Srinagar, scored 475 out of 500 marks, emerging as an inspiration for students, particularly those facing physical challenges.

Speaking to the media at her residence, Zainab said she had expected a good result but was pleasantly surprised by her outstanding performance.

"I expected my result to be good, but Alhamdulillah, it turned out to be even better than I imagined. CBSE papers are quite challenging, so I did not anticipate scoring this high," she said.

Key Points Zainab Bilal, a visually impaired student from Srinagar, scored 475 out of 500 in CBSE Class 10 exams.

She credited her achievement to consistent effort, strong family backing, and support from teachers and school administration.

The school's Learning Resource Centre played a crucial role in providing academic, emotional, and mental support.

Family Support Behind Success

IMAGE: Zainab Bilal speaks to the media, expressing surprise and gratitude after her outstanding CBSE performance.

She credited her success to consistent effort and the unwavering support of her family and teachers.

"My parents have been my biggest strength. My mother, father and my grandfather supported me at every step.

"I am also grateful to my teachers and the administration at Delhi Public School, Srinagar, for providing an inclusive and encouraging environment," she said.

Zainab made special mention of the school's Learning Resource Centre (LRC), which she said played a crucial role in her journey.

"The LRC supported me not only academically but also emotionally and mentally, which made a big difference," she added.

Aiming for IT Career

IMAGE: Zainab with her family members, whom she credits as her strongest support system throughout her academic journey.

Looking ahead, Zainab expressed her desire to pursue a career in Information Technology.

"I am interested in computers and would like to study something like a Bachelor's in Computer Applications," she said.

Message of Consistency and Hope

IMAGE: Zainab studies at home, highlighting the consistent effort and disciplined routine behind her achievement.

Sharing her message for fellow students, she emphasised the importance of consistency.

"There will always be challenges in life, but we should never give up. It is not just about hard work, but about being consistent. Even studying for a couple of hours daily can lead to great results," she said.

She also urged parents of specially-abled children to continue believing in their children's potential.

"Parents should never underestimate their children. They must support and encourage them. And children should never think they are less capable. if I can do it, anyone can," she said.

Role of Inclusive Education

IMAGE: Zainab explores her interest in computers, aspiring to pursue a career in Information Technology.

Interacting with prominent personalities, Zainab added, had boosted her confidence.

"I had the opportunity to interview Omar Abdullah and Aamir Khan, which motivated me a lot. It made me realise that I have a voice and can bring meaningful change," she said.

She credited her mentors for ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities.

"They never made us feel limited because of our disability. Instead, they created an environment where we could grow and express ourselves confidently," she added.

IMAGE: Zainab Bilal shares her message of perseverance, urging students and parents to believe in potential and stay consistent.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff