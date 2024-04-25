News
Why Yuzi Chahal Adores Biwi Dhanashree

By REDIFF STYLE
April 25, 2024 08:40 IST
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a doctor, actor, YouTuber and dancer, who has flaunted her cool fashion quotient on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as well. 

The pretty woman, who has been redefining stadium dressing, features in Love Sex Aur Dokha 2's latest song

Her off-duty sightings are definitely worth a second glance. 

IMAGE: She is a picture of elegance in chocolate brown.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Pink is a vibe' for Dhanashree. 

 

IMAGE: When you hit the beach in an off-the-shoulder... yes, in pink again :)

 

IMAGE: Those gorgeous tresses and that vibrant blue... How can hubby Yuzvendra Chahal not be besotted?

 

IMAGE: This sari represents her fashion motto: 'Make it simple but significant'. 

 

IMAGE: She has the ideal outfit for those who want to dance the night away but keep it comfy. 

 

IMAGE: This latex dress -- in brown, another favourite colour -- is clearly meant for her fab body. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

