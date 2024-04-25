Why Yuzi Chahal Adores Biwi Dhanashree

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a doctor, actor, YouTuber and dancer, who has flaunted her cool fashion quotient on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as well.

The pretty woman, who has been redefining stadium dressing, features in Love Sex Aur Dokha 2's latest song.

Her off-duty sightings are definitely worth a second glance.

IMAGE: She is a picture of elegance in chocolate brown.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Pink is a vibe' for Dhanashree.

IMAGE: When you hit the beach in an off-the-shoulder... yes, in pink again :)

IMAGE: Those gorgeous tresses and that vibrant blue... How can hubby Yuzvendra Chahal not be besotted?

IMAGE: This sari represents her fashion motto: 'Make it simple but significant'.

IMAGE: She has the ideal outfit for those who want to dance the night away but keep it comfy.

IMAGE: This latex dress -- in brown, another favourite colour -- is clearly meant for her fab body.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com