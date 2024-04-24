Priya's Simple, Stylish Avatars

Priya Bhavani Shankar looks awesome in sunglasses.

Like a streetstyle hero, she's got a knack of mixing prints with monochrome.

At the same time, you have to admire the ease with which she wears her saris.

The Rathnam actor demonstrates that relatable fashion does not need to cost a fortune and is always a winning choice.

IMAGE: Priya knows there's nothing more stylish and comfortable than oversized shirts.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bhavani Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: To make an instant glam statement, she drapes a sari and plays it up with a fresh face.

IMAGE: She could easily be a Yashraj heroine in this dazzling white avatar.

IMAGE: Denim pants are an any-time-of-the-year option for her.

IMAGE: She adds an edge to her beach style with a co-ord set.

IMAGE: Take a tip from her on how to ace the casual aesthetic minus the gaudy accessories.

IMAGE: Ready for some fun and frolic? Then, like Priya, this is just the dress for you.

IMAGE: The sari always gets the recognition it deserves in Priya's closet.