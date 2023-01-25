Why You MUST Wear Tiranga Colours

Does the colour of what you wear connect with your mood?

Completely.

For centuries, human behaviourists have studied and believed, intuitively, that colours have a bearing on how you feel. Certain colours evoke warmth, arousal and even anger. Others bring on relaxation and calm.

Just look at the calm blueness of an expanse of ocean for a few minutes to realise the serenity it calls forth within you.

With that principle in mind, colours are part of our daily life -- the black of a protest armband, the red of a stop sign, yellow for warning, white for peace and harmony.

The lovely colours of our Indian flag are deeply entwined with our land and its traditions, religions and above all its emotions.

Green is about faith, chivalry, about the continuity of life and our relation to our soil, our zameen, our core -- mere desh ki dharti, sonaa ugale ugale heera moti.

While saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice, renunciation -- it's an earthy colour related to our rituals, related to turmeric or haldi and kesar which has everyday meaning.

White is light, truth, satya and peace between communities -- as the great Iqbal said in Urdu: O the flowing waters of the Ganges, do you remember that day when our caravan first disembarked on your waterfront? Religion does not teach us to bear animosity among ourselves. We are of Hind, our homeland is Hindustan'.

The blue chakra is the wheel of life, the law of dharma. India's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan put it: 'The wheel denotes motion. There is death in stagnation. There is life in movement. India should no more resist change, it must move and go forward. The wheel represents the dynamism of a peaceful change.'

Wear all or any of the colours of our flag, over the next few days, and feel their meaning and their passionate poetic pukar that will soothe your soul -- Saare jahan se acchaa, Hindustan hamara, Hum bulbulen hain is ki, yeh gulistan hamara.

IMAGE: Hum Hai Indian: Crisply swathed in a malai-rang ka cream, Anushka Sharma may inspire you to champion the cause of Indian artisans in a hand-embroidered anarkali, paired with churidar pants and a cotton silk dupatta.

IMAGE: Hindustan Humara Hai: She wears white. But super evocative, eloquent white. White with a message.

Dia Mirza's ensemble is a tapestry devoted to the exuberant joyous beauty of our wonderful desh with its motifs of swaying trees, flamingos, flowers and leaves.

IMAGE: Yeh Desh Hai Veer: Twirl your way into Republic Day celebrations in proud blue and white, with a side-swept cropped top like Khushi Kapoor.

IMAGE: Mera Rang De: Green. Handwoven. Khadi silk. A kurta.

Take a cue from Karishma Kapoor: Wear. Your. Indian. Pride. On. Your. Sleeve.

IMAGE: Chak De India: 'Panels of colour and craft' with 'accents of embroidery that catch the light' come together to create Janhvi Kapoor's Kavi lehenga that has all the beautiful tiranga inner light you would like to embrace.

IMAGE: Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai: Vibrant orange a la Kriti Sanon will add chaar chaand to your R-Day jashn.

IMAGE: Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera: You don't need to be at Kartavyapath or Rajpath to nurture the spirit of Republic Day.

Be Konkona Sen Sharma, find the patriot in you in a green khadi set that spells harmony, calm and growth.

IMAGE: Aye Watan Tere Liye: The phoolbari linen sari Shilpa Shetty is draped in, with bright bougainvillea in her hair, speaks peace and shanti.

Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!