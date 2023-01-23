News
Rediff.com  » News » Republic Day Parade Before Republic Day!

Republic Day Parade Before Republic Day!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 23, 2023 13:24 IST
A sneak preview of the dancers and tableaux who India will see on Kartavya Path on Republic Day 2023.

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Arunachal Pradesh perform the Lion Dance, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Jammu and Kashmir perform the Rouf, here, below and below. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Assam. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Karnataka perform a folk dance. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Tamil Nadu with the state's tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from West Bengal perform a folk dance. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Haryana perform their dance for the media cameras. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Tripura with the state tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Daman and Diu with the Union Territory's tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
