Why Were Tamannaah, Shahid Twinning?

Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia just shut down Gurugram with a showstopping appearance for Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

The showcase, titled Futureverse Of Fashion, blended couture with AI-powered theatrics, creating an immersive, futuristic world where the duo fit right in.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Tamannaah looked like she’d stepped straight out of a sci-fi fantasy in a sculpted black bodycon dress featuring bold waist-to-hem cutouts and dramatic, curved structures rising above her shoulders.

The design was a statement by itself so she skipped the jewellery and completed the look instead with metallic blue eyeshadow and sleek bun.

Shahid looked dapper in a crisp black shirt tucked into flared trousers and layered with a sharp black blazer. The outfit was clean, minimal, stylish.

Together, Shahid and Tamannaah presented a masterclass in modern couture.