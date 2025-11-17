Why Were Tamannaah, Shahid Twinning?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By REDIFF STYLE
November 17, 2025 12:55 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia just shut down Gurugram with a showstopping appearance for Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

The showcase, titled Futureverse Of Fashion, blended couture with AI-powered theatrics, creating an immersive, futuristic world where the duo fit right in. 

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Tamannaah looked like she’d stepped straight out of a sci-fi fantasy in a sculpted black bodycon dress featuring bold waist-to-hem cutouts and dramatic, curved structures rising above her shoulders.

 

The design was a statement by itself so she skipped the jewellery and completed the look instead with metallic blue eyeshadow and sleek bun.

 

Shahid looked dapper in a crisp black shirt tucked into flared trousers and layered with a sharp black blazer. The outfit was clean, minimal, stylish.

 

Together, Shahid and Tamannaah presented a masterclass in modern couture.

REDIFF STYLE
