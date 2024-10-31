PIX: Diwali with the Tendulkars

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar shares Diwali glee with fans. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

As Diwali illuminated hearts and homes, sports icons came together to celebrate, sharing messages filled with warmth, joy, and unity.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X to extend his heartfelt wishes, emphasising the significance of togetherness and spreading happiness during this festive season.

Tendulkar beautifully captured the essence of Diwali: "Diwali shines even brighter with friends by your side! Wishing everyone love, laughter, and light this festive season. Happy Diwali!"

Sara Tendulkar also embraced the festive spirit, joyfully celebrating Diwali with her father and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar. The family celebrated with the team from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which focuses on providing healthcare for children born with cleft lip and palate conditions.

In her Diwali album, Sara shared heartwarming moments, including her father creating a stunning flower rangoli, her lighting a diya, and the vibrant decorations and delicious snacks that filled their home.

She captioned her post: “Celebrating the spirit of Diwali with our incredible team at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. There’s no better way to honor the triumph of light over darkness than by supporting those who illuminate lives. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Diwali from all of us! May this festival of lights bring hope, happiness, and a brighter future for every child.”

Together, they not only celebrated the festival but also highlighted the importance of community and compassion, reminding everyone that the true light of Diwali shines through acts of kindness and support.