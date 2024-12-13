PKL: Dabang Delhi inch closer to playoffs after crucial win

IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League game between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans in Pune . Photograph: Pro Kabaddi / X

Dabang Delhi KC clinched a crucial 33-27 victory over Telugu Titans and moved up to second place in the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) in Pune on Thursday.

The two teams got off the blocks quickly with Vijay Malik getting the first points on the board for Titans.

Pawan Sehrawat didn't waste much time and made his presence felt, giving his side a good start on the attacking front.

For Dabang Delhi, Malik set the tone with a two-point raid.

Naveen Kumar also contributed for Dabang, making it an intriguing contest with both sides going toe-to-toe.

In a Do-or-Die Raid, Vijay Malik bagged a two-point raid to put pressure on the opposition.

Afterwards, Mohit completed the job, inflicting an all out on Dabang Delhi to give his side an invaluable lead.

At the end of a competitive first half, the Titans held onto a four-point lead — 17-13.

Dabang Delhi came out strong in the second half and completed an all out of their own and levelled the score at 18 points apiece.

The Titans sprung back into action with Sehrawat and Malik, regaining a five-point lead.

There were only two points separating the teams going into the final phase, with Titans leading 24- 22.

Praful Zaware bagged a couple of crucial points to keep Titans at par with the opposition.

However, Dabang Delhi got some momentum at the right time as Naveen completed his Super 10, to give his side a four-point lead with under three minutes to go.

That proved to be the final blow for the Telugu Titans.

Despite the loss, the Titans are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

However, the result meant the end of the road for Gujarat Giants, who become the first side to officially be eliminated from the playoff race.