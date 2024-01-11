The Gorgeous Girl Who...

If Andrea Jeremiah's musical chords don't leave you impressed, her good looks definitely will.
The playback singer has made a mark for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam music industry.
She also likes acting. Remember her from the Fahadh Faasil starrer, Annayum Rasoolum? The film won a national award and three state awards. Andrea has also starred in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam, Mohanlal's Loham and Aranmanai 3.
Born into an Anglo-Indian family, she began playing the piano at eight and was a theatre artist in college.
Her next film Saindhav, with Venkatesh, releases on January 13.
As a performer, dressing up is second nature for Andrea.
Her series of mirror selfies (external link) won her over 92,000 likes and the verdict was that she looked 'as cute as ever in all of them'.
But when her fans asked for a pic of her in a sari, the result was mind-blowing.
Take a look.