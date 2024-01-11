The Gorgeous Girl Who...

If Andrea Jeremiah's musical chords don't leave you impressed, her good looks definitely will.

The playback singer has made a mark for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam music industry.

She also likes acting. Remember her from the Fahadh Faasil starrer, Annayum Rasoolum? The film won a national award and three state awards. Andrea has also starred in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam, Mohanlal's Loham and Aranmanai 3.

Born into an Anglo-Indian family, she began playing the piano at eight and was a theatre artist in college.

Her next film Saindhav, with Venkatesh, releases on January 13.

As a performer, dressing up is second nature for Andrea.

Her series of mirror selfies (external link) won her over 92,000 likes and the verdict was that she looked 'as cute as ever in all of them'.

But when her fans asked for a pic of her in a sari, the result was mind-blowing.

Take a look.

IMAGE: Every girl deserves a golden sari, especially one that makes Andrea glow like a son pari.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Andrea Jeremiah/Instagram

IMAGE: She sways in the breeze in itsy-bitsy bikini that will cause your collective jaws to drop.

IMAGE: Just the pic to drive away your mid-week blues.

IMAGE: She matches the denim-on-denim moment with her pretty smile.

IMAGE: She looks bright and fresh in a simple printed cotton salwar suit.

IMAGE: An 'island girl for life', Andrea rocks a cute cropped ganji with shorts.

IMAGE: Less is always more for this singer-actor.

IMAGE: A pretty lass in blooms, she offers the perfect alternative for an evening out.

IMAGE: Raise your hands if you think Andrea should wear a sari more often.