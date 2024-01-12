News
Aahana, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles

Aahana, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
January 12, 2024 12:37 IST
With Makar Sankranti around the corner, it's time to bring out your colourful outfits. 

The kite flying festival marks the end of winter and offers the perfect excuse to dress up in bright new clothes. 

As you distribute til gud laddoos to your loved ones, take a tip from these celebs on how to shine in desi wear. 

With Uttarayan being celebrated in Gujarat, Lohri in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam, Suggi Habba (also known as Makar Sankramana) in Karnataka, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Poush Sangkranti in West Bengal, it doesn't matter which part of India you're living in; the whole country is celebrating.   

IMAGE: Who will be interested in flying kites when you show up like Aahana Kumra, looking lovely in purple?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Maroon still reigns supreme and Esha Gupta's standout sharara suit gives off regal vibes.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You can always lean into the sweet appeal of mustard like Mira Kapoor.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: One can never go wrong with white and, when you step out dressed in Karishma Tanna's separates, someone will surely say, 'Darling, you look perfect'. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You can stick to the basics and go for a black outfit like Parul Gulati. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam is proof that royal blue is always a winning choice. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar's burst of orange hues is a great way to welcome this festival. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Tendulkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's green sari is always a classic, chic choice.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar's found the best way to wish everyone a bright Makar Sankranti with her stunning sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

