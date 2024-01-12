News
Sweet, Naughty Kavya

Sweet, Naughty Kavya

By REDIFF STYLE
January 12, 2024 08:55 IST
When Kavya Thapar works out, she is the 'girl with the extra punch'. 

Forever in 'conversations with flowers', she'll walk right into your dream in red; the colour looks lovely on her. 

A 'happy go lucky beach baby', she loves being amidst nature.   

A student of Mumbai's Thakur College of Science and Commerce, she has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. 

IMAGE: She paints a pretty picture in pastels. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kavya Thapar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She jazzes her denim pants and cropped top with a multi-coloured shrug.  

 

IMAGE: She vibes in red, her favourite colour. 

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look chummeswari in a sari? 

 

IMAGE: Thanks to Kavya, tube tops paired with oversized unbuttoned shirts will be cool again. 

 

IMAGE: She is a desi dream in green. 

REDIFF STYLE
