HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Shivangi's As Sweet As...

Shivangi's As Sweet As...

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 15:07 IST

x

Shivangi Joshi is having a moment and not just because of her buzzworthy role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.

The actor, known for her expressive roles and graceful screen presence, has carved a distinctive space for herself on social media with her style. Her looks reflect a thoughtful blend of glamour and deets.

Whether she’s wrapped in soft hues or stepping out in statement textures, Shivangi’s fashion feels refreshingly her own.

Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: In soft pastels and fluid drapes, Shivangi sets the tone for understated charm.

 

Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: There’s ease in her elegance.

 

Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: Fluid lines, soft shimmer and that signature grace.

 

Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: Espresso mixed with Mocha Mousse -- Shivangi is as addictive as caffeine in this knitted number.

 

Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: She's as delicious as chocolate in this charming pink avatar.
 

 

Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: Keeping it fresh and feminine, she lets the silhouette do the talking.


Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: Blending Bollywood bling with edge; this is Shivangi’s quiet fashion rebellion.

 

Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: Reflective textures, muted tones and an eye for modern detail -- she keeps evolving.

Shivangi Joshi

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Effortlessly Elegant Abhirami
Effortlessly Elegant Abhirami
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Srinidhi Shetty Is The Charisma Queen
Srinidhi Shetty Is The Charisma Queen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Top 10 Pritam Soundtracks

webstory image 3

Bollywood's 10 Incredible Coaches

VIDEOS

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez Lee Jae-myung1:46

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez Lee Jae-myung

Video: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation3:19

Video: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with Modi, His reply was- - -0:45

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD