Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?

If there was one celebrity who truly owned 2023, it was Kiara Advani, the most googled person in India this year.

She is being touted as the 'next female superstar after Deepika'.

She is a forever cutie who never takes a fashion misstep thanks to her fab team (Lakshmi Lehr, Lekha Gupta and Mehak Oberoi).

Here's a look back at the many times she made a fashion splash this year.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A radiant Kiara looked as delish as an Alphonso mango as the new brand ambassador for Slice.

IMAGE: Unapologetically chic, she knocked our socks off in this red number.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Remember the time she shimmered in a bustier of pearls at the NMACC India launch with the hubby matching fashion steps in head-to-toe ivory?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: It was only natural for the recipient of the Golden Beauty at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards to opt for the always-in-style shade -- black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nykaa/Instagram

IMAGE: She made headlines in a timeless black and white gown at her wedding reception in Mumbai.

After looking at her, can anyone say black is inauspicious for brides?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: When the Sindhi kudi showed up like a Marathi mulgi nailing the bijli style, she was welcomed with seethis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Pari hain yeh! She gave off baby doll vibes and kept the Barbiecore streak alive when she turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at FDCI India Couture Week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara bloomed in florals when she was honoured as the brand endorser of the year by the International Advertising Association.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram