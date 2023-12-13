News
Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 13, 2023 08:55 IST
If there was one celebrity who truly owned 2023, it was Kiara Advani, the most googled person in India this year. 

She is being touted as the 'next female superstar after Deepika'. 

She is a forever cutie who never takes a fashion misstep thanks to her fab team (Lakshmi Lehr, Lekha Gupta and Mehak Oberoi). 

Here's a look back at the many times she made a fashion splash this year.

IMAGE: A radiant Kiara looked as delish as an Alphonso mango as the new brand ambassador for Slice. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Unapologetically chic, she knocked our socks off in this red number.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Remember the time she shimmered in a bustier of pearls at the NMACC India launch with the hubby matching fashion steps in head-to-toe ivory? 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It was only natural for the recipient of the Golden Beauty at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards to opt for the always-in-style shade -- black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nykaa/Instagram  

 

IMAGE: She made headlines in a timeless black and white gown at her wedding reception in Mumbai.
After looking at her, can anyone say black is inauspicious for brides?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When the Sindhi kudi showed up like a Marathi mulgi nailing the bijli style, she was welcomed with seethis.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram  

 

IMAGE: Pari hain yeh! She gave off baby doll vibes and kept the Barbiecore streak alive when she turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at FDCI India Couture Week.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara bloomed in florals when she was honoured as the brand endorser of the year by the International Advertising Association.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: At LFW x FDCI, she dazzled in a black and gold see-through fitted dress for her favourite designers, Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Photograph: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

