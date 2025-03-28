Look Who's Making Khadi Chic

Khadi got a bold, modern makeover with vibrant, detailed and sharply crafted silhouettes from designers Karishma Shahani Khan, Nikasha, Niki Mahajan and CoEk-Khadi India.

They gave it a dynamic spin for the Khadi India show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Nikasha Tawadey’s Mahboob collection showcased fluid drapes, intricate details and rich handwoven textures.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Niki Mahajan’s vibrant collection blended the opulence of baroque and French brocade with the raw, earthy beauty of khadi, creating a stunning fusion of tradition and grandeur.

The designs, featuring pleats and gathers, exuded a soft elegance, making them chic and wearable.

The show kicked off with Shalin Bhanot, who made a lively entrance in a yellow and white abstract print shirt paired with comfy white trousers.

Karishma Shahani Khan’s Samantar II collection under her label Ka-Sha was all about comfort. The layering, overlays, jackets (long and short), skirts, shirts and pants all revolved around relaxed wear, with several having reversible options.

Her menswear collection, the designer revealed in her concept note, was inspired partially by womenswear accents.

The Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK), an initiative by KVIC and NIFT, reimagined khadi to make contemporary and elegant.

The collection seamlessly blended a variety of khadi fabrics, from soft cotton and warm wool to luxurious Eri silks, all carefully sourced from khadi institutes across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

CoEK-Khadi India’s stylish pieces offered a modern, fashionable twist to this timeless, traditional fabric.