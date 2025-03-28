HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Look Who's Making Khadi Chic

By REDIFF STYLE
March 28, 2025 22:21 IST

Khadi got a bold, modern makeover with vibrant, detailed and sharply crafted silhouettes from designers Karishma Shahani Khan, Nikasha, Niki Mahajan and CoEk-Khadi India.

They gave it a dynamic spin for the Khadi India show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Nikasha Tawadey’s Mahboob collection showcased fluid drapes, intricate details and rich handwoven textures.

Nikasha Tawadey at Lakme Fashion Week

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

 

Nikasha Tawadey at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Nikasha Tawadey at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Nikasha Tawadey at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Nikasha Tawadey at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Niki Mahajan’s vibrant collection blended the opulence of baroque and French brocade with the raw, earthy beauty of khadi, creating a stunning fusion of tradition and grandeur.

The designs, featuring pleats and gathers, exuded a soft elegance, making them chic and wearable.

The show kicked off with Shalin Bhanot, who made a lively entrance in a yellow and white abstract print shirt paired with comfy white trousers. 

Shalin Bhanot at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Niki Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Niki Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Niki Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Karishma Shahani Khan’s Samantar II collection under her label Ka-Sha was all about comfort. The layering, overlays, jackets (long and short), skirts, shirts and pants all revolved around relaxed wear, with several having reversible options.

Her menswear collection, the designer revealed in her concept note, was inspired partially by womenswear accents.

Karishma Shahani Khan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Karishma Shahani Khan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Karishma Shahani Khan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Karishma Shahani Khan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Karishma Shahani Khan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

The Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK), an initiative by KVIC and NIFT, reimagined khadi to make contemporary and elegant.

The collection seamlessly blended a variety of khadi fabrics, from soft cotton and warm wool to luxurious Eri silks, all carefully sourced from khadi institutes across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

CoEK-Khadi India’s stylish pieces offered a modern, fashionable twist to this timeless, traditional fabric.

CoEK at Lakme Fashion Week

 

CoEK at Lakme Fashion Week

 

CoEK at Lakme Fashion Week

 

CoEK at Lakme Fashion Week

 

CoEK at Lakme Fashion Week

REDIFF STYLE
