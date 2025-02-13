HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Is Everyone Talking About Sahher Bambba?

February 13, 2025 10:45 IST

Sahher Bambba is ready for the spotlight with her next OTT venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The fact that it is Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan's directorial debut has already created a lot of buzz around this series.

On the personal front, Sahher's style is an eclectic fusion of bold elegance and playful flair. She dances between fierce glamour and whimsy -- leaving a trail of sparkle wherever she goes.

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: Pinks and oranges make Shimla-born Sahher Bambba look as pretty as a flower. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sahher Bambba/Instagram

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: She looks sultry in a red, curve-hugging sequinned dress paired with wavy hair.

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: Sahher dazzles in a rhinestone-encrusted dress; her glossy makeup enhances her captivating appearance.

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: She glows in this smouldering lehenga and statement earrings.

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: She goes for bold in a red corset dress and gold earrings.

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: Her dark cropped top is a reminder of the night sky. And those earcuffs? Uff! 

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: She combines a bralette with sequinned pants, creating a look that's rather chic!

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: The fluid draped skirt partners the structured corset top beautifully.

 

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: Metallic coordinates paired with shimmery makeup is a beautiful look.

Sahher Bambba

