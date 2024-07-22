The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis

A Gujarati function is never complete with a few rounds of garba and that was the case at Radhika and Anant Ambani's mameru and raas garba functions.

Artist Kinjal Dave -- who became a YouTube sensation with her hit Char Bangdi Wadi Gadi -- performed at the Radhika and Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations and wowed the guests with both her singing prowess and her sense of style.

IMAGE: As Kinjal poses with Nita and Mukesh Ambani, it's hard to ignore how both ladies decided to opt for patchwork ghagras for the occasion.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kinjal Dave/Instagram

IMAGE: With Anant Ambani.

IMAGE: While the singer looks splendid in traditional outfits, her head-turning dresses are worth taking style notes from.

IMAGE: The gorgeous naari basks in the sun in a sari.

IMAGE: The beauty -- in maroon -- charms the beast.

IMAGE: Kinjal's turmeric-coloured kurta ghagra is perfect for any wedding celebration, especially the haldi.

IMAGE: Both red and chaniya cholis seems to be a particular favourite with her.