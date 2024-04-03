News
Pragya's Love Language Is...

Pragya's Love Language Is...

By REDIFF STYLE
April 03, 2024 08:40 IST
Telugu actor and model Pragya Jaiswal, who just wrapped up shooting for her first Bollywood film Khel Khel Mein, always manages to stay ahead of the fashion curve with her preppy, edgy, sassy style.

'Colours are my love language,' says Pragya, who is fully committed to bold, vibrant hues. 

IMAGE: That's Pragya's joyful ode to the tropics. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This beautiful lady loves her halter-necks as much as her high slits and killer heels. 

 

IMAGE: Have abs? Flaunt them! That's Pragya's fashion motto. 

 

IMAGE: She easily nails the art of dressing for time in the pool. 

 

IMAGE: Now, that's how you get ready for a yacht ride. 

 

IMAGE: It's much more than an oversized white shirt...

 

IMAGE: She chooses tie-dye for a sun-kissed day at the beach.  

 

IMAGE: Pragya adds a refreshing twist to her blazer by teaming it with a sports bra. 

 

IMAGE: A vibrant orange always goes well with the sand and the sea. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

REDIFF STYLE
