Aishwarya Rajesh loves experimenting with fashion.

Bold yet feminine, elegant yet understated, she's happy with both Indian and western wear.

Her style is relatable, versatile and very camera-friendly.

IMAGE: Off-white and ivory is the new black for dusky beauties.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

IMAGE: She's the poster girl for saris and, unlike most celebs, will always sport a watch on her wrist.

IMAGE: Lace and a statement belt change the entire look of what would otherwise be just another pantsuit.

IMAGE: She tends to infuse just the right amount of bling into every look.

IMAGE: Her love for bright colours seems to be paying off. Here she is, soaking up the sun in a floral bathing suit.

IMAGE: Beautiful Aishwarya champions her love for vacay-friendly outfits in an off-the-shoulder top and denim pants.