Shruti's Jhakaas Style

Shruti Marathe has a wardrobe for every mood.

And the Munjya star, who will soon been seen in Devara, is pretty in each one of them.

IMAGE: Shruti looks jhakaas in this lovely batik sari.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Marathe/Instagram

IMAGE: Pretty in purple.

IMAGE: A simple ribbed black sweater and the right make-up can do wonders.

IMAGE: She pairs a relaxed blue salwar-kameez with oxidised metal jewellery.

IMAGE: Shruti glows in a crinkled yellow shirt.

IMAGE: She throws on a denim jacket over her cute, elephant-print dress.

IMAGE: Boss vibes in pink? You bet!