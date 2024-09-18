News
Shruti's Jhakaas Style

By REDIFF STYLE
September 18, 2024 15:38 IST
Shruti Marathe has a wardrobe for every mood.

And the Munjya star, who will soon been seen in Devara, is pretty in each one of them.

IMAGE: Shruti looks jhakaas in this lovely batik sari.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Marathe/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pretty in purple.

 

IMAGE: A simple ribbed black sweater and the right make-up can do wonders.

 

IMAGE: She pairs a relaxed blue salwar-kameez with oxidised metal jewellery.

 

IMAGE: Shruti glows in a crinkled yellow shirt.

 

IMAGE: She throws on a denim jacket over her cute, elephant-print dress.

 

IMAGE: Boss vibes in pink? You bet!

