Happy-go-lucky Heymal

Heymal Ingley loves dressing up, especially when she is travelling.

What's absolutely loveable is the Navra Maza Navsacha 2 actor's knack for choosing the perfect look for any outing.

IMAGE: Those white linen pants and that schiffli off-shoulder top will look great for any occasion, even a trip to the beach.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Heymal Ingley/Instagram

IMAGE: A romantic look for a visit to the city of love, Paris; Heymal stops by at the Louvre.

IMAGE: Hermosa, Heymal (That's what you call a pretty girl in Spain)! She gets clicked outside the Casa Batllo in Barcelona.

IMAGE: Heymal doesn't mind repeating this pink ombre satin slip dress.

IMAGE: It's the ribbed crop top and the cute hat that makes all the difference in this white-on-white-on-white-on-white look.

IMAGE: That lovely yellow kurta is such a mood-lifter!

IMAGE: Vintage glam!