Rediff.com  » Getahead » Happy-go-lucky Heymal

Happy-go-lucky Heymal

September 20, 2024 12:45 IST
Heymal Ingley loves dressing up, especially when she is travelling. 

What's absolutely loveable is the Navra Maza Navsacha 2 actor's knack for choosing the perfect look for any outing.

IMAGE: Those white linen pants and that schiffli off-shoulder top will look great for any occasion, even a trip to the beach.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Heymal Ingley/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A romantic look for a visit to the city of love, Paris; Heymal stops by at the Louvre.

 

IMAGE: Hermosa, Heymal (That's what you call a pretty girl in Spain)! She gets clicked outside the Casa Batllo in Barcelona.

 

IMAGE: Heymal doesn't mind repeating this pink ombre satin slip dress.

 

IMAGE: It's the ribbed crop top and the cute hat that makes all the difference in this white-on-white-on-white-on-white look.

 

IMAGE: That lovely yellow kurta is such a mood-lifter!

 

IMAGE: Vintage glam!

