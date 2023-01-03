Who Is This Stylish Indian Golfer?

Charming-looking golfer Ridhima Dilawari is most relaxed, even off the green, in the typical golf skirts/skorts/shorts, which suit her long legs.
Attire for women golfers -- dictated by the course or the tournament -- runs to polo shirts or tops, generally with sleeves and a collar, in plain colours and bottoms that end above the knee. No jeans, strappy numbers, cut-outs, halter necks or derring-do fashion moments are allowed.
When she is not swinging her clubs, the Delhi girl, who has been playing golf for over 15 years, leans towards similar-ish casual clothes with short hemlines, but throws in a few sparse accessories she can't take to the golf course.
Not for her finicky chaniya cholis, lace and organza and overly feminine costumes or baubles.
A million pieces of rickrack lace, trinkets, ornaments won't win out against that tumbling hair and gentle smile.