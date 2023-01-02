Malavika Or Ananya: Who Wore The Slashed Dress Better?

An audacious trend burst on the fashion topography in 2022.
And it's definitely gonna be all over the socials of the best-dressed peeps of 2023.
The newest bachha on the style block is the slashed dress.
Ananya Panday was one of the Slashed Dress Pioneers in our land. The tousled curls, hoops and silver belt bumped up the downright nerve of the long gown/maxi split open at the chest.
Malavika Mohanan's take is total daredevilry. The actor smouldered like a coy Grecian maiden in a butter-won't melt-in-my-mouth ripped-apart dress.
'Mermaid but make it yellow', said she in the caption for the pic, which was liked over 200,000 times in less than a week.
Arm cuff and brown lips furthered the aura.
We ask you which look did you like better.
Take the poll and let us know.