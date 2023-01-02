Malavika Or Ananya: Who Wore The Slashed Dress Better?

An audacious trend burst on the fashion topography in 2022.

And it's definitely gonna be all over the socials of the best-dressed peeps of 2023.

The newest bachha on the style block is the slashed dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday was one of the Slashed Dress Pioneers in our land. The tousled curls, hoops and silver belt bumped up the downright nerve of the long gown/maxi split open at the chest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan's take is total daredevilry. The actor smouldered like a coy Grecian maiden in a butter-won't melt-in-my-mouth ripped-apart dress.

'Mermaid but make it yellow', said she in the caption for the pic, which was liked over 200,000 times in less than a week.

Arm cuff and brown lips furthered the aura.

We ask you which look did you like better.

Take the poll and let us know.