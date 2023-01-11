News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Can You Take Your Eyes Off Jennifer?

Can You Take Your Eyes Off Jennifer?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 11, 2023 09:34 IST
To her friends she is Jen.

A talented actor, she's an intriguing muse for several designers.

Her vanity diaries on social media are worth tracking -- she always at the vanguard of a fashion revolution.

Wondering who this enchantress is?

Jennifer Winget.

A popular face on the small screen, the Mumbai girl has worked in a handful of Hindi films and her latest OTT offering is Code M.

IMAGE: Artfully distressed denims showing just the right patches of skin, cobalt blue blazer, black bustier, pointed stilettoes = Sophistication.
Those eyes will remind you of Bella Swan from The Twilight Saga.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ever think of wearing a shell necklace to the beach? It's a good thought.
Jen gifts her fans a pic of herself in a vivid yellow bikini in celebration of hitting the 13 million followers mark on Instagram. The numbers have since inched past 14 m.
Fashion tip: Like Jen, your swimwear should be of a shade that brings out your skin tone.  

 

IMAGE: Sheer bathing suit? A big yes!
There's a lot to take in, in this frame: Shapely Jen, the strategically located polka dots, the endless pool and the bliss of a private sanctuary in Phuket.

 

IMAGE: Hubba Hubba: We don't need to see her face when there's enough to view via the tiers, ruffles and prints of her up-down dress flaunting curves that undulate in the right places.

 

IMAGE: Sari Sari Raat: A cocktail gown that looks like a sari dress, by Sonaakshi Raaj -- super.
By the way, red, lace and sequins are a deadly combo.

 

IMAGE: Yum, yum, yum: Jennifer, in a blue diamond swimsuit, white rimmed sunglasses, with a floating king-size breakfast, is a feast for the eyes in more ways than one.
Another swimwear fashion tip: Nothing complements a bathing suit better than a sun-kissed tan.

REDIFF STYLE
