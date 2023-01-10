9 Cool-Girl Shriya Moments

The pretty lass with shiny, poker straight hair, Shriya Pilgaonkar has jabardast acting chops -- something she inherited from her parents Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

As a youngster, Shriya straddled several career options -- swimmer, linguist, actor, sociologist, Kathak dancer -- before finally heading into the industry her grandfather, her mother and father were in, earning her stripes with Fan, Mirzapur, Kaadan.

This Begum of Hearts, in her sensational saris, midriff-showcasing Western styles and snazzy colour picks, makes many a dil go pit-a-pat...

IMAGE: Wearing strip denim is a courageous choice -- from afar it can appear like clownish broad vertical stripes.

Paired with the white blazer and her immaculately made-up face, she's as arresting as the diamond danglers in her ears.

We're inclined to agree with that fan who wrote: 'Alexa play Bahut Khoobsurat Ho'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

IMAGE: There's something Greek goddess Amphritrite-ish about Shriya in a frothy, sea green sari-gown, like she could be rising out of the waves.

She says she's obsessed with the calming hue.

The super-breezy drape connects beautifully with the cinching belt and pearl embroidery edging.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

IMAGE: Magic & Mayhem is her self-bestowed moniker.

Magic: The severe hairstyle, not one mischievous strand out of place.

Mayhem: The romanch red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi Wadhwani/Instagram

IMAGE: A 23-inch waist?

The posh white two-piece would make for a captivating Wimbledon fashion moment.

All it needs is a matching dreamy hat or one of those labyrinthine fascinators.

Love-all!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Her garden tea party sari, with the fetching halter blouse, calls up images of embroidered napkins, crisp linen, lacey doileys, Shrewsbury biscuits and chutney sandwiches.

IMAGE: Wearing a splashy plaid coat of everyone's dream. By the Banks of the Yarra.

IMAGE: Puffing Billy just met Shriya Of The Yellow Track Socks.

She rides through the Dandenong ranges on the danging legs train in eastern Australia.

IMAGE: Has little Alfie of Gerringong ever been cuddled by a Bollywood actor in pink pants before?

IMAGE: Her Highness Leatherness (oops, PVC).