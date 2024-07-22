Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?

IMAGE: "Anant Ambani with Lalita Dsilva. Photographs: Kind courtesy Lalita Dsilva/Instagram

That’s Anant Ambani, hugging a very special lady.

She’s Lalita Dsilva, a paediatric nurse with 30 years of experience, who used to care for Anant Ambani; he was the first child, she says, she has taken care of professionally.

Since then, she has looked after many celebrity children including Taimur Ali Khan (Tim-Tim) and his little brother, Jehangir (Jeh).

Lalita is currently helping look after Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan’s little daughter, Klin Kaara, and if rumours are to be believed, she will be moving to Deepika Padukone’s home next.

IMAGE: Lalita with the newly-weds, Radhika and Anant, and Nita Ambani.

‘I'm deeply grateful for the joy and love that Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life,’ she says.

‘I cherish the fond memories and warm moments we've shared, and I'm thankful for their unwavering love and respect.

‘Even after all these years, their kindness and generosity continue to inspire me.

‘I'm blessed to have Nita bhabhi and Mukesh Sir in my life, who still embrace me as a part of their family.

‘I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with abundant love, happiness, and good health.

‘The Ambani family's love and support mean the world to me, and I'm honoured to be a part of their lives."

IMAGE: With Mukesh Ambani.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she had worked with the Ambani family for 11 years and was still in touch with them. She said she had also taken care of Isha and Akash Ambani when they were kids.

‘They are such a rich family but have still not forgotten me. Hard work pays off; I worked dedicatedly with Anant. They invited me for Isha and Akash’s wedding too, but I was busy travelling with Taimur then.

‘This time, Ram Charan sir and Upasanaji helped me stay back and attend the wedding.’

IMAGE: With a younger Anant in Disneyland, Paris.

'This is me and Anant Ambani in Paris Disney World,' she captions this picture.

'This is where I started my baby care job.

'Anant was very good boy in his childhood.

'Till now he is loved by everyone in family and in social group.

'Today his big day. I am wishing him all the best for his happy married life. God bless this couple.'

