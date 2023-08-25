Who Are These GORGEOUS Ladies?

When they are not on the ramp, what do India's gorgeous models do?

IMAGE: When the sky is a lovely powder blue, how can you not twin with it?

That's exactly what Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta did in Gurugram recently.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: A hint of sparkle.

Irresistible smiles.

That what you get when Reha Sukheja spends a beautiful evening with former Miss Universe India Manasi Moghe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita fights fear as she poses on a glass floor in Dubai.

'Just a thought, 'What may happen if it breaks' made this glass walk experience a whole lot better,' she confesses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

IMAGE: Aasttha Ssidana feels 'everything is weird if you stare at it long enough'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasttha Ssidana /Instagram

IMAGE: Janvi Deori's pics from her latest fashion shoot will make you go 'ufff'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvi Deori/Instagram

IMAGE: Did you know Deepti Gujral's favourite colour is red?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Gujral/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com