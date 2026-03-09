When Your Partner Yells At You, Do This

Don't respond immediately. Take two slow breaths before you start speaking.

Even a few seconds of peace can prevent the situation from escalating, says rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, founder of the Let Us Talk Foundation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Anger is a strong emotion.

It can come from feeling hurt, frustrated, disappointed or from not being in control of a situation.

But the truth is, no amount of silence or adjustment can make constant yelling healthy, says rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, a mind coach and founder of the Let Us Talk Foundation.

She counsels a young woman about how to manage her temper while dealing with her husband's angry behaviour.

Anonymous: I'm tired of being shouted at in my own home.

My husband yells at me over small things like food, household work or how I talk to his parents.

I try to stay quiet and then something else he does triggers it even worse.

What should I do to control my temper and reaction?

You're trying to 'control your temper' because, somewhere inside, you've been made to feel that if you were calmer, quieter, more patient, things would be better.

But the truth is, no amount of silence or adjustment can make constant yelling healthy.

When someone keeps raising their voice over small matters, it reflects their poor emotional regulation, not your failure.

That said, learning to manage your reactions is still important -- not to tolerate mistreatment but to protect your own mental health and communicate more effectively.

In the moment when he starts shouting, your body goes into stress mode.

Your heart races, your thoughts become sharp and it becomes hard to stay calm.

One simple practice is to not respond immediately.

Take two slow breaths before you start speaking. Even a few seconds can prevent the situation from escalating.

You can quietly say, 'I will talk when you speak calmly', and step away if possible. This is not running away; it is setting a boundary.

Outside of conflict moments, try to have a calm conversation.

Choose a time when neither of you is angry. Tell him how his shouting affects you, using 'I' statements.

You can say: 'I feel hurt and scared when you raise your voice. It makes me shut down. I want us to talk respectfully, even when we disagree.'

Focus on your feelings, not on accusing him.

At the same time, work on strengthening yourself emotionally.

Spend time on things that make you feel confident and valued -- hobbies, friends, work, prayer, exercise, anything that reminds you that you are more than just a wife trying to keep the peace.

The stronger you feel inside, the less his anger will shake you.

If he is willing, suggest counselling or anger management support.

Many people shout because they never learned healthier ways to express frustration. Help is possible but only if he accepts it.

If he refuses to change and the shouting becomes constant, abusive or threatening, please take that seriously.

Emotional abuse is real, even without physical harm. You deserve a home where you feel safe and respected.

Remember that controlling your temper does not mean swallowing your pain.

It means learning to respond with strength, clarity and self-respect instead of fear or explosion.

