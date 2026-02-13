Want Your Relationship To Succeed? COMMUNICATE!

Feeling heard is often more healing than any solution, explains rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, relationship coach and founder, Let Us Talk Foundation.

You may be living in the same house with your partner.

And yet one of you may feel ignored and misunderstood.

In the absence of a clear conversation, even minor differences could lead to long spells of silence and emotional distance.

rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, relationship coach and founder of the Let Us Talk Foundation, urges couples to express their feelings with clarity and honesty instead of hiding emotions and suffering in silence.

Anonymous: My office friends Riya and Aman have been in a relationship for two years but lately misunderstandings have increased because Aman feels ignored when plans are cancelled while Riya feels stressed and unheard due to her work pressure.

Instead of openly discussing their feelings, both remain silent, which creates emotional distance between them.

In this situation, how can honest and respectful communication help them resolve their disagreement, and how can listening, patience and understanding strengthen their relationship rather than weaken it?

Honest and respectful communication would help them because it brings hidden emotions into the open in a safe way.

Right now, Aman feels unimportant when plans are cancelled but he isn't saying, 'I miss you and I feel lonely when we don't spend time together.'

Instead, he stays quiet and likely feels rejected inside.

Riya feels overwhelmed and unsupported but she isn't saying, 'I'm under so much pressure and I need understanding, not disappointment.'

So both are suffering silently and guessing each other's intentions.

If they start speaking from their feelings rather than from blame, the tone of the relationship will change. For example, Aman can say, 'When our plans change often, I feel disconnected from you," instead of "You never make time for me.'

Riya can say, 'My work is draining me and sometimes I don't have the energy but I still care about you," instead of being dismissive and saying 'You don't understand my stress.''

This kind of language opens hearts instead of creating a feeling of defensiveness.

Listening is equally important. Many couples listen only to reply, not to understand.

If Aman truly listens to Riya's stress without interrupting or minimising it, she will feel emotionally safe.

If Riya listens to Aman's need for time and reassurance without dismissing it, he will feel valued.

Feeling heard is often more healing than any solution.

Patience matters because emotional habits don't change overnight. They both need time to adjust to each other's needs and rhythms.

If one conversation doesn't fix everything, that doesn't mean it failed. It means they are learning how to connect better.

Relationships grow stronger when partners stay patient during uncomfortable phases instead of withdrawing.

Understanding helps them see that neither is the enemy.

Aman is not 'needy,' he is seeking a connection. Riya is not 'careless,' she is overwhelmed.

When they understand each other's inner world, they stop taking things personally and start working as a team.

If they begin communicating honestly, listening with empathy and responding with patience, their relationship will not weaken; it will deepen.

When conflict is handled with respect, it builds trust.

Silence creates distance between couples.

Talking to each other with care creates intimacy.

