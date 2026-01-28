Has your partner changed after marriage?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests finding out what events might have led to a change in a spouse's behaviour.

Anonymous: I am 32, married for six years, no kids.

But I have been noticing that my partner has changed a lot.

He is talking less, I feel less emotional connection and we have been spending very little time together.

I don't know if there was any incident after which his behaviour changed or it is something that happened naturally.

Whenever I try to talk about it, it gets ignored.

I feel confused, stressed and worried about my marriage and this relationship. What should I do?

There's obviously something that has caused the relationship to take a downturn.

If you have had arguments, usually what have they been about?

That could be a clue that you can pursue and start a conversation...

Try and do certain activities together, plan a vacation, invite friends home... Basically, any activity involves the two of you could be a good way to approach this issue.

But, of course, if that conversation is not happening, kindly seek a therapist/professional who can help out with putting things together and guide you on rebuilding your marriage.

All the best!

