When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...

When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: February 01, 2024 10:18 IST
Sonnalli Sajnani loves to party.

And she loves the pool.

When she brings these two together, dressed in pretty swimwear, here's what happens.

IMAGE: Her pink cutout bathing suit is perfect for a beachside party. 

 

IMAGE: While it's not summer just yet, nothing need stop you from relaxing by the water and looking gorgeous against the backdrop of a clear sky.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Sajnani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonnalli takes a walk on the wild side and includes accessories inspired by 50 Cents. 

 

IMAGE: This babe doesn't hesitate to wear sequins to the pool. She teams the disco-inspired bathing suit with her favourite sunglasses. 

 

IMAGE: Cheers to the glamorous life. 

 

IMAGE: Chillin' out in a black swimsuit with black sunnies to match. 

 

IMAGE: She unleashes the power of white and completes the look with white nails and red lips. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

REDIFF STYLE
