When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...

Sonnalli Sajnani loves to party.
And she loves the pool.
When she brings these two together, dressed in pretty swimwear, here's what happens.
IMAGE: Her pink cutout bathing suit is perfect for a beachside party.
IMAGE: While it's not summer just yet, nothing need stop you from relaxing by the water and looking gorgeous against the backdrop of a clear sky.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Sajnani/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonnalli takes a walk on the wild side and includes accessories inspired by 50 Cents.
IMAGE: This babe doesn't hesitate to wear sequins to the pool. She teams the disco-inspired bathing suit with her favourite sunglasses.
IMAGE: Cheers to the glamorous life.
IMAGE: Chillin' out in a black swimsuit with black sunnies to match.
IMAGE: She unleashes the power of white and completes the look with white nails and red lips.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com