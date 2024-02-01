When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...

Sonnalli Sajnani loves to party.

And she loves the pool.

When she brings these two together, dressed in pretty swimwear, here's what happens.

IMAGE: Her pink cutout bathing suit is perfect for a beachside party.

IMAGE: While it's not summer just yet, nothing need stop you from relaxing by the water and looking gorgeous against the backdrop of a clear sky.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Sajnani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonnalli takes a walk on the wild side and includes accessories inspired by 50 Cents.

IMAGE: This babe doesn't hesitate to wear sequins to the pool. She teams the disco-inspired bathing suit with her favourite sunglasses.

IMAGE: Cheers to the glamorous life.

IMAGE: Chillin' out in a black swimsuit with black sunnies to match.

IMAGE: She unleashes the power of white and completes the look with white nails and red lips.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com