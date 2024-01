Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is a pro when it comes to casual style.

The Hanu Man actor knows how to keep her fashion real and relatable.

Never too overdressed or underdressed, she strikes the perfect balance between OTT and subtle.

IMAGE: Dressed in a bright red sweater and black pants, Varalaxmi gets touristy as she poses against the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Holding her hair away from her face is a black velvet Alice band.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Instagram

IMAGE: Take note of the pink loafers, a cool-girl staple.

IMAGE: All this pic is missing is a freshly cut coconut to sip on.

There is nothing extravagant and loud in Varalaxmi's fashion dictionary.

IMAGE: When on a vacation, make sure you match your shirt -- and your bag -- to the tropical vibes around you.

IMAGE: She is living our dream in that white kaftan.

IMAGE: The sari continues to be a mainstay in her wardrobe.