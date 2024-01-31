News
Nora Makes Our Dil Jhoom

Nora Makes Our Dil Jhoom

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: January 31, 2024 18:32 IST
Nora Fatehi sets her own rules when it comes to style. 

And she does make our collective hearts beat faster in her latest song, Dil Jhoom.

The chamak challo of B-Town, she nails sophisticated-bootylicious fashion with aplomb. 

Her stunning outfits are worthy of a runway of their own.

IMAGE: For Nora, it doesn't get hotter than this stunning red sari. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Another sari, another alluring moment in sheer. 
She is both flirty and feminine in this beige drape.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Don't ever underestimate the power of an oversized denim jacket, especially when it's teamed with a figure-hugging outfit. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is a total knockout in this lehenga with its sprinklings of pink, silver and gold. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

   

IMAGE: Ufff! No more pix, folks. Nora just melted our screen. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram 

REDIFF STYLE
