Nora Makes Our Dil Jhoom

Nora Fatehi sets her own rules when it comes to style.

And she does make our collective hearts beat faster in her latest song, Dil Jhoom.

The chamak challo of B-Town, she nails sophisticated-bootylicious fashion with aplomb.

Her stunning outfits are worthy of a runway of their own.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: For Nora, it doesn't get hotter than this stunning red sari.

IMAGE: Another sari, another alluring moment in sheer.

She is both flirty and feminine in this beige drape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't ever underestimate the power of an oversized denim jacket, especially when it's teamed with a figure-hugging outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

IMAGE: She is a total knockout in this lehenga with its sprinklings of pink, silver and gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram