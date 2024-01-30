This Is Why The Camera Loves Nehal

Nehal Chudasama's style stays true to her scintillating personality and serves as a reminder to always put your most confident self out there.

She represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in 2018 and currently stars in Badi Heroine Banti Hai.

Ask her to define her style and she says, 'Chic, Gen Z and comfortable.' Which could be why she likes bellbottoms so much.

When it comes to the red carpet though, she'll choose a gown over anything else.

IMAGE: Can it get more disco-dancery than this?

Fans feel Nehal she resembles supermodel Bella Hadid here. What do you think?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nehal Chudasama/Instagram

IMAGE: Oh my! This beauty simply loves to sparkle and shine.

IMAGE: The glow after a workout is all the make-up she needs.

'In case you're wondering how? Bruh, I lift (weights),' she says.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look like the cute girl-next-door?

IMAGE: Why should crisscross bikini tops be reserved for just the beach?

IMAGE: Even on holidays she doesn't miss her workouts; that's why her abs are so perfect.