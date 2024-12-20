When Shivangi Decides To...

Shivangi Joshi’s fashion choices reflect her versatile persona -- graceful yet daring, refined yet fun-loving.

With a natural ability to strike a balance between understated glam and statement-making ensembles, her style speaks to the modern woman who loves to experiment without losing her authenticity.

From playful twirls to powerful poses, she knows how to turn heads with her undeniable presence.

She won hearts as the beloved Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her recent stint in Heartbeats: Pyaar Aur Armaan was received warmly by the audience.

IMAGE: Twirling her way straight into our hearts! Shivangi paints a picture of elegance and grace in this dreamy red lehenga.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

IMAGE: That emerald-cut ring is what proposal dreams are made of...

IMAGE: Dripping in forest green and pure class, Shivangi is elegance personified. And those emerald earrings are a fine addition.

IMAGE: Halterneck, bold glam and dollops of sass -- red never looked this fierce.

IMAGE: Channelling her inner 'Poo' -- everyone has one! -- with ombre waves and a peach-perfect lehenga.

IMAGE: Shivangi slays the classic bodycon look with her wavy locks, proving that simplicity can be the ultimate showstopper.

IMAGE: Hot pink vibes? Shivangi sets the stage on fire with this sweet desi number.

IMAGE: Shivangi's yellow-and-black halter neck is very preppy chic!

