When Priyamvada Wants To Make A Style Statement...

With Vilayath Buddha running in the theatres, Priyamvada Krishnan is stepping into the spotlight and her style is making sure she’s noticed.

On some days, she keeps it light, floaty and playful; on others, she dials it all the way up with bold, drama-filled outfits. There’s never a boring moment on her feed.

IMAGE: Priyamvada gives a lesson on dopamine dressing as she relaxes on a boat wearing a bright pink floral swimsuit and sarong with a cute frangipani tucked behind her ear. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyamvada Krishnan/Instagram

IMAGE: When someone with this kind of bholi si surat wears a white kurti, oxidized jhumkas and a desi jhola, everyone who sees her will go ‘aaye haaye!’

IMAGE: She gives the ultimate cool girl vibe in a black top, draped beige skirt and a patterned fanny pack. It is stylish enough for the 'gram, comfy enough for real life.

IMAGE: She layers a shimmery oversized blazer set over a crop top, turning a simple silhouette into a full glam moment without trying too hard.

IMAGE: In a sculpted brown bodycon with floral foiling and tasselled sleeves, she gives full sensual meets drama vibes.

IMAGE: Gold just called and Priyamvada picked up. In a rich brocade suit with an oversized kurta, she goes full maximalist with matha patti, nose ring and stacked gold jewellery.

IMAGE: In an easy, breezy green coord, she makes lazy day dressing look like a style statement.