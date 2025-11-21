Neha Is A Pro In The Art Of...

Neha Sharma is turning 38 and if there’s one thing she’s a pro at, it's the art of layering. She knows exactly how to stack pieces without ever looking over the top.

The best part? Layering isn’t just a winter trick. It can elevate basics, add structure or turn a simple outfit into something that looks instantly styled.

Consider this your guide to making every outfit look intentional, sharp and seriously glam -- the Neha Sharma way.

IMAGE: Neha elevates a black cutout jumpsuit by placing a blazer on her shoulders. It’s an easy trick that makes any outfit feel sharper without actually wearing a full layer. All photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: She takes the most basic combo -- a white tee and harem-style jeans -- and switches up the vibe by throwing on a black shirt.

IMAGE: Neha turns a mint green ruffled dress into a power move by topping it with an oversized black blazer.

IMAGE: She wears a polka dot dress with a black shirt, turning a flirty outfit into something a little sharper without losing the fun.

IMAGE: Neha turns a simple daytime outfit into a cozy-cute look by throwing a beige cardigan over a printed mini dress.

IMAGE: Her tie-up crop top, flared pants and matching cape is breezy, coordinated and the easiest way to look holiday ready.

IMAGE: Neha breaks the monotony of her royal blue co-ord set with an artsy printed cropped blazer that instantly lifts the whole outfit.