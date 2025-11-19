Manika's Bookmark-Worthy Looks At Miss Universe

Manika Vishwakarma is presenting the perfect blend of Indian culture and modern flair at the on-going Miss Universe contest in Thailand. But it’s not just her clothes that are turning heads, it’s her mind as well.

During a question round, she was asked the same question as Sushmita Sen was in 1994 -- ‘What is the essence of being a woman?’

Sushmita spoke about a woman’s ability to nurture life; Manika built on that thought.

She said that society often places women in fixed roles but she wants women to first see themselves as individuals, as humans. While women can nurture and create life, their true essence lies in their ability to beautify, embrace and amplify whatever they touch. 'Being a woman is being infinite,' she concluded.

Like her words, her looks throughout the pageant have been powerful. Let’s take a closer look at her standout moments.

IMAGE: In a red off-shoulder slit gown with ruby jewels, Manika proves a bold pop of colour is the quickest way to own the room. All photographs: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

IMAGE: Manika is red-y to take over the globe in a leather corset, pants and trench.

IMAGE: She carries her Indian roots to the universe in a maroon mirrored anarkali with traditional jewellery.

IMAGE: Fun fact: This sheer, bedazzled gown was a last-minute switch when Manika realized her earlier outfit wasn’t fit for the runway.

IMAGE: Indian Elsa vibes activated in an ice-blue sheer gown soaked in shimmer and crystals. She adds a desi touch by accessorising with a dainty blue maangtikka.

IMAGE: Manika’s holographic parade look is loud, proud and dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community, thanking their contribution in her journey.

IMAGE: A lavender mini packed with shimmer, diamonds and tassels topped with a long, swishy ponytail is basically her saying: If it sparkles, it works.

IMAGE: Flower power turns fierce in a red floral blazer set layered over a black bralette.

IMAGE: Looking straight out of the Milky Way, she owns the gala night in a sculpted sheer silver dress that looked celestial and impossible to miss.

IMAGE: Cottagecore but make it romantic! Manika’s blue gingham satin-silk midi with a corset bodice is straight out of a storybook.

IMAGE: She does Indo-western right in a draped black skirt, mini blouse and cropped jacket that turns a traditional look into a power move.

IMAGE: A full-sleeved floral blue monokini proves swimwear can be modest, fun, fresh and fashion-forward.

IMAGE: Manika exudes classic pageant royalty as she dresses up in a turquoise sari with gold embroidery for an interview.

IMAGE: She gives major lessons in fusion dressing in a brocade lehenga-choli teamed with a black blazer, mixing desi silhouettes with sharp tailoring.

IMAGE: Manika looks like a desi Tinkerbell in a mini beige sparkle dress that’s absolutely fairycore!