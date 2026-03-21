The Secret Behind Khushi's Glowing Skin

Model Khushi Vijayvargiya makes some candid confessions and Rediff’s Hitesh Harisinghani listens in.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

There’s something bright and a tad mischievous about 25-year-old Khushi Vijayvargiya who’s walking the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp for the very first time.

Do you think that makes her nervous?

Naah!

Tell us about yourself.

I'm from Jaipur and moved to Mumbai two years ago

This is my first Lakme and I'm very excited.

When did you start modelling?

I started modelling five years ago

Who are the designers you like?

I love Rahul Mishra and Amit Aggarwal.

What was your first modelling assignment and how much did you get paid for it?

I shot with a kurta brand and they paid Rs 500. It was really special as it was the first time I faced the camera.

And now, I absolutely love the camera.

What would you be if not a model?

I would be a vet. I love animals and also rescue animals.

What's your personal sense of style like?

I love comfort and style myself accordingly

How is Mumbai treating you?

I love Mumbai; it has given me everything.

"Main bachpan se Mumbai aana chahati thi aur ab main yahan rehti hoon… so it's great!"

How do you take care of your skin?

I use homemade remedies. I apply coconut oil once I get home; that's the secret to my glowing skin

Your inspiration?

I don't look upto anybody. Main khud apni favourite hoon!