'Hardik Is My...' Says Mahieka Sharma

"I am proud of our country… I am proud of our team. They have all done such a phenomenal job. But obviously, he (Hardik Pandya) is my player of the team," said model Mahieka Sharma who walked for Designer Anamika Khanna at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

The spotlight turned on model Mahieka Sharma as she turned showstopper for Designer Anamika Khanna, delivering a stunning appearance on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai.

Mahieka walked in a relaxed cream coloured coord, clutching a frilled hangbag. She completed the look with a single dangling earring and feathered footwear. Her hair was pulled neatly into a bun.

Speaking to the media after the show, Mahieka said, "This is my second time walking for Anamika. But this time I am exclusive to her so you won't see me again."

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

She also reacted to the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"I am proud of our country… I am proud of our team. They have all done such a phenomenal job. But obviously, he (Hardik Pandya) is my player of the team," said Mahieka.

Designer Anamika Khanna, who presented the finale on Day 1, said, “My collection is inspired by imperfect flowers. The whole idea was focused on the fact that the rose grows where it doesn't belong."

Her label AK'OK's latest collection focused on garments that can serve multiple purposes.

"From draped dhoti pants and ruffled asymmetric tops to relaxed co-ord sets and floor-length gowns, the garments moved effortlessly between statement dressing and everyday wearability.

She also included hand-painted textures, unfinished details, asymmetry, 3D embroidery, intricate hand embroidery and gold zari work.

One of the key highlights from the show was the introduction of menswear with the AK'OK initiative.

More glimpses from Anamika Khanna's collection

Video: Viral Bhayani

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff