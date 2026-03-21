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Home  » Get Ahead » That's What Radhika Madan Is Checking Out!

That's What Radhika Madan Is Checking Out!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 14:58 IST

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Every year, the NIF Global's The Runway show showcases emerging talent from across the country.

This year, the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI presented five collections by Mehwish Kokni and Abuzar Khan, Khushi Ketan Parekh and Sanika Rane, Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty, Anshu Suman and Mamta Sheoran and Akash Singh.

Designers Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty from NIF Global, Andheri, Mumbai, presented Folded Grids, a pret-wear collection inspired by Indian Madras checks and Japanese origami.

Actor Radhika Madan walked as their showstopper.

Scroll down to see her cool outfit!

Radhika madan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Radhika looked pretty in a multi-coloured checked crop shirt paired with voluminous blue pleated pants.

 

Radhika Madan at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

 

Watch the video to see how she turned heads on the runway.

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

nif global runway at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

The collection explored how flat grid patterns could transform into sculptural forms through folding, layering and panel construction.

 

nif global runway at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

It also explored bold colours and traditional Indian prints.

 

nif global runway at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

Origami folds, smocking, bamboo pleats and layered panels created architectural yet wearable silhouettes across dresses, shirts, jackets and wide-leg trousers for both men and women.

 

nif global runway at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

The cool showstopper poses with the designers on the runway.

REDIFF STYLE

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