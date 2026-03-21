That's What Radhika Madan Is Checking Out!

Every year, the NIF Global's The Runway show showcases emerging talent from across the country.

This year, the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI presented five collections by Mehwish Kokni and Abuzar Khan, Khushi Ketan Parekh and Sanika Rane, Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty, Anshu Suman and Mamta Sheoran and Akash Singh.

Designers Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty from NIF Global, Andheri, Mumbai, presented Folded Grids, a pret-wear collection inspired by Indian Madras checks and Japanese origami.

Actor Radhika Madan walked as their showstopper.

Scroll down to see her cool outfit!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Radhika looked pretty in a multi-coloured checked crop shirt paired with voluminous blue pleated pants.

Watch the video to see how she turned heads on the runway.

Video: Viral Bhayani

The collection explored how flat grid patterns could transform into sculptural forms through folding, layering and panel construction.

It also explored bold colours and traditional Indian prints.

Origami folds, smocking, bamboo pleats and layered panels created architectural yet wearable silhouettes across dresses, shirts, jackets and wide-leg trousers for both men and women.

The cool showstopper poses with the designers on the runway.