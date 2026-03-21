Ananya Is In Love With...

Ananya Panday took over the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI stage as she turned muse for celebrity Designer Rahul Mishra.

The Call Me Bae star opened the show in a striking all-white ensemble that perfectly captured Rahul's garden-themed collection.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

She wore a glossy oversized blazer paired with a pleated ivory skirt, layering it over a crisp white shirt adorned with delicate, thematic dragonfly embellishments.

Ananya did not forget to flaunt her brand-new hairstyle which she absolutely loves; her bangs truly make a statement.

Video: Viral Bhayani

Speaking to the media after the show, Ananya said, "There's always a story with Rahul and I love the part. He's truly an artist."

She also shared her fashion mantra, explaining her preferences for comfortable and classy outfits.

The actor was accompanied by her mother, Bhavana Pandey, at the showcase.

Rahul Mishra, in partnership with SUPIMA, delivered a perfect mix of luxury cotton and contemporary design.

The presentation also marked a significant milestone in his fashion journey, coinciding with 20 years since his debut on the NIF Global presents GenNext platform in 2006.

The moment commemorated two decades of sustained design practice, experimentation and evolution; Rahul launched of his eponymous label in 2013.

Signature hand embroidery remains central to the collection, reinforcing the atelier's emphasis on human labour, precision and intricate surface storytelling.

Design motifs drew inspiration from the cotton ecosystem, including cotton buds, florals and insects as they reflected the realities of cotton cultivation.

"Twenty years ago, the GenNext platform gave me the courage to imagine a different future for Indian craft.

“This showcase with SUPIMA feels like a natural continuation of that journey.

“Cotton has always been deeply connected to our country's textile heritage,” said Rahul as he underlined how much he enjoyed working with it.

More glimpses from the collection

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff