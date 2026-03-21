Off Duty, On Camera: The Stunning Models At Lakme Fashion Week

Away from the glitzy spotlight at one of India’s biggest fashion event lies a world less explored.

This is the place buzzing with quick changes and last-minute fixes.

Behind every perfect show is a generous mix of chaos and calm.

Rediff's Hitesh Harisinghani steps backststage at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI to capture some of the real, unfiltered moments.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

Model Shimona Surendranath zones out with her playlist as her eye glam comes alive.

Apurva Rampal gets her hair done...





...And decides to help by perfecting her brows.

Eyes closed, glam mode on -- Nisha Yadav gets ready for the spray.





Unfazed by the buzz around her, Vanshika stays glued to her phone.

Khushi Vijayvargiya dials up the glam, striking a candid pose post makeup.

Rhea Sukheja doesn't let her sore throat dull her sparkle.

Anushka Dhaka keeps a close eye as her base blends to perfection.