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Home  » Get Ahead » Off Duty, On Camera: The Stunning Models At Lakme Fashion Week

Off Duty, On Camera: The Stunning Models At Lakme Fashion Week

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
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March 21, 2026 11:14 IST

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Away from the glitzy spotlight at one of India’s biggest fashion event lies a world less explored.

This is the place buzzing with quick changes and last-minute fixes.

Behind every perfect show is a generous mix of chaos and calm.

Rediff's Hitesh Harisinghani steps backststage at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI to capture some of the real, unfiltered moments.

Model Shimona Surendranath at FDCI x LFW 2026

All photographs: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

Model Shimona Surendranath zones out with her playlist as her eye glam comes alive.

 

Apurva Rampal at LFW

Apurva Rampal gets her hair done...


Apurva Rampal

...And decides to help by perfecting her brows.

 

Nisha Yadav at LFW

Eyes closed, glam mode on -- Nisha Yadav gets ready for the spray.


Vanshika at LFW

Unfazed by the buzz around her, Vanshika stays glued to her phone.

 

Khushi Vijayvargiya at LFW

Khushi Vijayvargiya dials up the glam, striking a candid pose post makeup.

 

Rhea Sukheja at LFW

Rhea Sukheja doesn't let her sore throat dull her sparkle.

 

Anushka Dhaga at LFW x FDCI

Anushka Dhaka keeps a close eye as her base blends to perfection.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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