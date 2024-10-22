When Mrunal Wore A Dress Made In Heaven

Designer Anusha Reddy's showstopper was sheathed in glistening white and as she made an unhurried appearance, floating down the ramp, she emanated part-Thumbelina, part-Ariel, part-Moana, part-Tinkerbell chi.

Yes, Mrunal Thakur was quite the stunner while leading this debut collection titled Aves at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, held at the Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz, northwest Mumbai.

Like the name suggested, the gowns and dresses were a tribute to the wonder of birds in flight, especially the hummingbird.

Her silhouette had gentle flow: The tumble of curly hair, the fall of the floor-length gown over her curves.

Now is this a modern reinterpretation of a princess from Swan Lake with the poetry of the shimmery dress being cut sleekly short at the patellas? Like dresses needed to stick to 280 characters too in our quick, abrupt communciation world.

The feathered headband was a continuation of the wings that hinted she could take flight any time.

The idea of using all-white and feathers in menswear verged on rebellion.

What was the inspiration for his costume? A heron?

Sea-green dominated the catwalk at Bombay Times Fashion Week. Her frock must be an ode to some sort of ocean bird.

Be sangeet-ready like him in a see-through shirt and white-bell bottoms. Alas, he has no wings!





From birds to imaginary sea mammals. Sexy colours, ravishing slits.





More ocean extravaganza: A sheer aqua blue gown with winking pink rhinestones that reminded you more of surf, waves, foam and less of birds. Perhaps a few flamingos.

The appliqué design resembled a sprig of foliage.

Actor Mrunal posed with the artist of the evening.

