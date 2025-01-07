HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Kriti, Kareena, Priyanka Wore Ralph Lauren...

When Kriti, Kareena, Priyanka Wore Ralph Lauren...

January 07, 2025 16:46 IST

At 85, iconic Designer Ralph Lauren was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden, making him the first fashion designer to receive this prestigious American civilian honour.

It was a tribute to his exceptional work as a visionary designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, highlighting his impact on the fashion industry, his creative legacy and his dedication to cancer care initiatives.

Ralph Lauren

IMAGE: Ralph Lauren receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from POTUS Joe Biden. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ralph Lauren/Instagram

The Ralph Lauren brand is celebrated for its timeless elegance and embodiment of American tradition.

The designer has been a favourite with Indian celebrities; here are some of them wearing his brand.

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's debut MET Gala 2017 Ralph Lauren outfit featured a custom made trench coat with a loooonggg train. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: It was an unforgettable moment as she walked the red carpet with her would-be husband Nick Jonas in public for the very first time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: PC looked like a legit celestial goddess in a red velvet gown teamed with a gold Swarovski studded veil at MET Gala 2018, the theme for which was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in a chic houndstooth jacket from the house of Ralph Lauren. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani stayed true to her love of the feminine aesthetic in this sleek white cut-out gown from the brand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone looked luxe in these polished white coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Bebo welcomed 2025 with hubby Saif Ali Khan in a golden pleated gown from RL. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday puts her androgynous foot forward in this striped pantsuit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon keeps it sweet and sassy in her mocho brown top and pants from Ralph Lauren. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

REDIFF STYLE
