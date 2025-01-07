When Kriti, Kareena, Priyanka Wore Ralph Lauren...

At 85, iconic Designer Ralph Lauren was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden, making him the first fashion designer to receive this prestigious American civilian honour.

It was a tribute to his exceptional work as a visionary designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, highlighting his impact on the fashion industry, his creative legacy and his dedication to cancer care initiatives.

IMAGE: Ralph Lauren receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from POTUS Joe Biden. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ralph Lauren/Instagram

The Ralph Lauren brand is celebrated for its timeless elegance and embodiment of American tradition.

The designer has been a favourite with Indian celebrities; here are some of them wearing his brand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's debut MET Gala 2017 Ralph Lauren outfit featured a custom made trench coat with a loooonggg train.

IMAGE: It was an unforgettable moment as she walked the red carpet with her would-be husband Nick Jonas in public for the very first time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram IMAGE: PC looked like a legit celestial goddess in a red velvet gown teamed with a gold Swarovski studded veil at MET Gala 2018 , the theme for which was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in a chic houndstooth jacket from the house of Ralph Lauren. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani stayed true to her love of the feminine aesthetic in this sleek white cut-out gown from the brand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone looked luxe in these polished white coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Bebo welcomed 2025 with hubby Saif Ali Khan in a golden pleated gown from RL. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday puts her androgynous foot forward in this striped pantsuit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon keeps it sweet and sassy in her mocho brown top and pants from Ralph Lauren. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

