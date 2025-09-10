When Ganesha Brings Positive Energy

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.



IMAGE: Jigar Pujara from Virar has made the decoration with 5,551 mirrors. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jigar Pujara

IMAGE: Gaurav Shah sends us this picture of Bappa from Borivali, north west Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Shah

IMAGE: Ritesh G Podar shares this picture of Bappa from Kandivali, also in north west Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritesh G Podar

IMAGE: Dr Jayashree Patil Dake celebrate Ganpati at home in Kachiguda, Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Jayashree Patil Dake

IMAGE: Deepa Shah from Navi Mumbai sends us this picture of Bappa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepa Shah

IMAGE: Mashmamanbabu from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, says 'Lord Ganesha is visiting our home since last 5 years. In these auspicious days our home is filled with positive energy and joy.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Mashmamanbabu

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff