'During Visarjan, We Feel Emotional'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Joshi

Lord Ganesha was welcomed into Mahim, north central Mumbai, resident Sanjay Joshi's home with over 80 knickknacks from 32 countries.

These included 'fridge magnets, travel books, souvenirs, a globe, flags, an aeroplane, ships, etc, representing their theme, Globetrotter'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhi Bhatt

'Thanks for giving us an opportunity to share our divine connection with Lord Ganesha once again,' writes Nidhi Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhi Bhatt

'We celebrated the Ganesha festival in its true spirit for the first time by installing and worshipping an eco-friendly Ganesha statue made up of clay and no colours, along with our prized possessions -- 51 unique Ganesha idols from all over India.

'We are truly blessed to have this memorable event at home.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Kadu

'Our Lord Ganesha is three generations old and we are celebrating the festival with same sentiment and intensity.

'Ganesha has a special place in our heart since childhood and we always look forward to His arrival in our house,' says Ramesh Pandurang Kadu from Goregaon, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Kadu

'Ganesha loves his favourite modak, which we too get to relish on through him.

'Every year, during Visarjan, we still feel emotional and our tears flow as if a member of our house is departing. Such is the importance of Lord Ganesha in our life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navin Agarwal

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai's Agarwal family -- Navin, Preeti, Samaira and Inayah -- have been bringing Lord Ganesha home for 30 years.

'We have kept an eco-friendly Ganpati and only used materials that are available naturally.

'The murti too is made of paper mache and sand.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kranti Jaltare

The Agarwals have created a mini-forest with a steam for Lord Ganesha to reside in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Singhal

Deepak Singhal from Andheri, north west Mumbai, sends us these pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Singhal

His Vignaharta is surrounded by fruits, lights and flowers.

