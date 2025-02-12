Students, Deepika Has A Message For You

'Being stressed is natural and it is a part of life. How we handle it is the important thing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

As the country gears up for the annual Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, Deepika Padukone suggested tips on how students could tackle exam stress and shared her success mantra during Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha programme on Monday, February 10, 2025.

"Focus on the things you can control," she said. "Like, 'Am I prepared or not' is in my control.

"Feeling stressed the night before? Talk to your parents about it. Talk to your teachers. Identify the cause of stress and express it to somebody you trust. That could be one of the ways of dealing with stress.

The star recalled her early school days and shared her affinity for extracurricular activities and sports events.

"I was a very naughty child. I was always interested in extracurricular activities. I used to get very excited about fashion, dance and sports day.

"I am fortunate that my parents didn't pressurise me for good marks. I want to tell parents that they should recognise their child's potential," said Deepika, who gave birth to her daughter, Dua, on September 8 last year.

Speaking to the students about exam stress, Deepika said, "Take a short break. Relax the mind. And then address it again.

"Sometimes, you just (need to) have a fresh take on whatever you are studying.

"Feeling stressed is quite natural. How we handle it is important. It's important to be patient -- related to your exams, results or preparations... Sleep well, hydrate, exercise and meditate," she added.

Deepika said it may sound like a cliche but she always competes with herself.

"If I did a particular scene a certain way, how will I do it differently the next time I'm on set and better?

"Challenge yourself.

"Competition and comparisons are a part of life. And competition is not really a bad thing. But to focus more on our strengths and to work on our weaknesses is probably the only way to do it.

"Try learning from competitors and see what you can do differently."

She urged the students to be "exam warriors, not worriers." She asked them to be patient about exams and results.

Advocating mental health through the Pariksha Pe Charcha platform, Deepika shared tips for a stress-free life.

'First of all, adequate sleep. Sleep is a superpower which is available free of cost. I think sleep is a part of good mental health.

"Adequate sunlight, going out to get some fresh air. To get some daylight can help with your mental health. Always reach out for help,' she said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika, who revealed her depression diagnosis in 2015, said there was a time when discussion around mental health was not encouraged in India.

"Mental health used to be a stigma in our country. As soon as I started talking about this illness, I started feeling so free, light. From there, my journey towards mental health awareness began. Depression, anxiety, stress could happen to anyone, anytime.

Calling depression an "invisible" illness, the star said there was a time she was working continuously and one day in 2014 she just passed out. It was her mother, who was then visiting her in Mumbai, who realised that something wasn't ok.

"They asked me if something happened, someone said anything to me, something happened at work. And, I said, 'No. I don't know what it is. I'm just feeling completely helpless and hopeless. I just don't want to live anymore. I was lucky in that moment that my mother realised and she decided to call a psychologist," she recalled.

Deepika also shared her success mantra with students.

"One is clarity on what you want to do in life.

"Second, to have that conviction that I am capable of doing this. I can do it.

"Will I fail along the way? Will I make mistakes? Hundred per cent I will; it's not going to be smooth sailing.

"And, most importantly, have fun."