Wow! Rahul Mishra At Paris Haute Couture Week

By REDIFF STYLE
January 29, 2026 17:51 IST

Designer Rahul Mishra’s showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 was a reminder of why his work continues to resonate across the globe.

Known for turning Indian craftsmanship into global couture, Rahul once again delivered a visually stunning experience.

His Spring/Summer 2026 collection, called Alchemy, drew inspiration from Nature and its five elements, turning them into intricate embroidery (involving hours of dedication by Indian artisans), layered textures and flowing silhouettes.  

Rather than relying on literal motifs, Rahul brought the elements to life through beadwork, fabrics and craftsmanship.

Rahul Mishra once again proved that Indian hand embroidery has a rightful place in the world of fashion.

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7)

 

 

Rahul Mishra

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

 

Rahul Mishra

 

 Rahul Mishra

 Rahul Mishra

 Rahul Mishra

REDIFF STYLE
