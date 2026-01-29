Wow! Rahul Mishra At Paris Haute Couture Week

Designer Rahul Mishra’s showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 was a reminder of why his work continues to resonate across the globe.

Known for turning Indian craftsmanship into global couture, Rahul once again delivered a visually stunning experience.

His Spring/Summer 2026 collection, called Alchemy, drew inspiration from Nature and its five elements, turning them into intricate embroidery (involving hours of dedication by Indian artisans), layered textures and flowing silhouettes.

Rather than relying on literal motifs, Rahul brought the elements to life through beadwork, fabrics and craftsmanship.

Rahul Mishra once again proved that Indian hand embroidery has a rightful place in the world of fashion.

