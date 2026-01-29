HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gaurav Gupta Dazzles On Parisian Stage

By REDIFF STYLE
January 29, 2026 18:18 IST

Designer Gaurav Gupta’s Paris Couture Week 2026 show was dramatic, emotional and deeply personal.

Known for his sculptural silhouettes and futuristic vision, Gaurav's collection, The Divine Androgyne, explored themes of balance, identity and unity.

The outfits looked like wearable art, with fluid drapes, sharp corsetry and metallic tones creating a powerful impact.

With this collection, Gaurav Gupta showed that couture can be expressive without being loud. He created moments that stays with the audience long after the show ends.

Take a look: 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

 

A Gaurav Gupta creation

All photographs: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

 

A Gaurav Gupta creation

 

A Gaurav Gupta creation

 

A Gaurav Gupta creation

 

Gaurav Gupta

 

Gaurav Gupta

 

 Gaurav Gupta

