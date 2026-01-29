Gaurav Gupta Dazzles On Parisian Stage

Designer Gaurav Gupta’s Paris Couture Week 2026 show was dramatic, emotional and deeply personal.

Known for his sculptural silhouettes and futuristic vision, Gaurav's collection, The Divine Androgyne, explored themes of balance, identity and unity.

The outfits looked like wearable art, with fluid drapes, sharp corsetry and metallic tones creating a powerful impact.

With this collection, Gaurav Gupta showed that couture can be expressive without being loud. He created moments that stays with the audience long after the show ends.

Take a look:

